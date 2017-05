Gin and Tacos: Perhaps logic no longer applies in politics.

Miscellanea Agnostica: The National Day of Prayer is un-Christian.

Politics Plus: More signs from the March for Science.

Hometown USA: A collection of commentary on the House vote.

Bonus link: No matter what Trump does, clean energy is inexorably winning out around the world.

Blog round-up by Infidel753. Tips to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com.