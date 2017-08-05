Morning Joe: Biggest GOP Lies Are So Rich Get A Huge Tax Cut

Nevermind about Flint ever having clean drinking water again.

Health insurance for poor people is optional and the GOP opts, "no."

And we don't need no stinking domestic agenda.

Tax Cuts!

For Billionaires!

That's the Republican priority.

This little snippet at Morning Joe can't go by unheard. Panelist Steve Rattner is pointing out just how regressive AHCA is when he notes that at the Berkshire Hathaway meeting this weekend, multi billionaire Warren Buffett told those gathered that AHCA would give him, personally, a 17% tax cut overall. Not 17% less than he would have under Obamacare. A 17% tax CUT on his current taxes.

And Republicans will do this in large part by making cuts to Medicaid spending.

How will Mark Halperin both-sider this moment? Wait for it....

"The biggest problem Democrats have? Is it is hard to believe they would do that. The symbolism of, the cuts for the neediest, and giving tax cuts to the wealthy, and Republicans not telling the truth about it, makes it hard for Democrats to convince people it will actually happen."

Thanks for pointing out they're not telling the truth, Mark Halperin. I'm convinced they would do this, have done this, and will, of course, lie about it.

The question is will a complicit media who ALSO get a tax cut from ACHA go along or resist?

Sadly, I think we know the answer to that one, too. The only way to fix Republican's horrible policy and lies about it is to vote all of them out of office.