Morning Joe: Ted Cruz Is No Perry Mason

The entire Morning Joe crew on MSNBC piled on Sen. Cruz' smug and arrogant performance while questioning Sally Yates during Monday's Judicial Committee hearing.

Yesterday I wrote a lengthy piece on Ted Cruz' questioning of former AG Sally Yates, in which I said she made Sen. Cruz look weak.

It's good to see the media express the same contempt for Cruz' efforts as I did.

Morning Joe played a snippet from the end of Cruz' interaction with Yates and the panel laughed at the Texas Senator.

Scarborough said Yates knocked Sen. Cruz' attempts to smear her 'out of the park' - remarking, "Those were two curve balls she put over the left field fence."

"Two set-ups. Do not set it up like Perry Mason unless you know the answer," Scarborough said.

Willie Geist said, "They were trying to set her up as someone who acted out of politics."

Geist rightly added that the travel ban was a separate issue from what the Committee was supposed to be investigating.

Joe said, "That's just bad theater, bad politics. He should have known that Sally Yates was going to hit his hanging curve ball, 470 feet."

Mike Barnicle jumped in saying, "He [Cruz] has an intellectual contempt for nearly everyone because he thinks he's just the smarter person in the room."

"What's even worse is he shows it. It's so obvious he has intellectual contempt for everyone that's in the room."

The end of Ted Cruz' questioning of Yates brought groans of disapproval from the gallery.