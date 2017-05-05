Morning Joe On Obamacare Repeal Party: 'A Sea Of Political Stupidity'

The denizens of Morning Joe had a lot to say this morning about the absurdity of Republicans voting to take people's health care "to give the richest 1% in their district tax breaks."

"I know some of my Republican friends will say, gee, Joe, you're being tough on your party. I'm not being tough. this is simple. Nancy Pelosi was right yesterday, this is going to glow on them for a long time to come," Joe Scarborough said.

Donny Deutsch was even more blunt.

"Only 5% of people with pre-existing conditions will be covered going forward. The 11 states hit hardest on this, they all voted for Trump. There is no moral compass, there's no political compass. Disabled children will lose their benefits and we're looking at a bunch of fat middle aged white guys." He noted that many of them are millionaires.

"And with a sea of political stupidity behind him, the president savored the moment," Mika archly observed,

Sam Stein reminded the panel that "these are the Trump voters that need this the most," and that the bill does not provide "insurance for everyone."

"And he [Trump] also said 'I was the first and only potential GOP candidate to say there will be no cuts to Medicare or Medicaid.' That is not true. $840 million in cuts."

"The Medicaid cuts I think are the biggest thing here," Stein said. "With $840 billion in Medicaid cuts. we're talking about a huge swathe of the population, about 14 million of those 24 million people who will lose coverage. They are from the Medicaid populace. So I would challenge anyone on the show, if we have a Republican lawmaker or a conservative columnist, i would challenge them -- i'd ask them to defend this law on the merits."

Nancy Pelosi told Congress, "You have every provision of this bill tattooed on your forehead. you will glow in the dark on this one. you will glow in the dark."

Scarborough agreed. So do we.