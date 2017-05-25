Nicole Wallace: 'Direct Line' Between Trump And Attacks On Reporters

On Morning Joe, Scarborough asked Nicole Wallace what she thought about the conflicting reports about the assault by a Montana gubernatorial candidate against Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs.

Greg Gianforte has been charged with misdemeanor assault in the attack.

"I don't know what there is to sift through," Wallace replied.

"This is a candidate on the eve of his election, acting like a lunatic. And I saw Joe's tweets last night. and this animalistic behavior out of our politicians, that they've become -- I don't want to reveal too much about my viewing habits but it's something you see on "Reno 911," it's like a lunatic pulled over for swerving and acting belligerent at a traffic stop.

"It's not the way anyone should expect someone who wants to represent constituents behaves. And anyone who thinks it's too early to draw a direct line between Donald Trump calling reporters 'enemies of the state' and people beating up a working journalist, it's ridiculous," she said.

"And the fact that you have a Fox crew bearing witness is just beautiful, exquisite irony, sort of defending the account of The Guardian.

"I think it's time for all journalists to sort of stand together. And I think that it's -- that the White House thinks these are separate or isolated incidents, that they don't think they've created a climate with something like this can happen, is unsustainable."

Yes, Donald Trump has created an environment where reporters should be wearing body cameras. Making America great again!