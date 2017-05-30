Nicolle Wallace: Jared Kushner Excuses 'Are Nonsensical'

NBC's Nicolle Wallace responded to the new report of Jared Kushner trying to set up a back channel communication link to Russia before they took office, saying their "explanations and excuses don't hold water" and "make no sense."

The Washington Post broke this news right before the Memorial Day holiday, "Russian ambassador told Moscow that Kushner wanted secret communications channel with Kremlin."

Trump's Homeland leader John Kelly played the role of a loyal Trump soldier on the Sunday Morning talk shows by telling a shocked Chris Wallace," I mean, multiple ways to communicate back and forth is a good thing with any country, I think, and particularly a country like Russia, so it doesn’t bother me."

Sec. Kelly then told ABC' THIS WEEK, that Kushner's actions were "both normal and acceptable."

Sec. Kelly really said that.

Others like the former White House ethics counsel for George Bush called his actions treasonous.

Sen. John McCain said he "didn't like it" and then said what I've been thinking -- "You can't make this up."

You can't make this up. It's beyond the bizarre now.

On this morning's The Today Show, Nicolle Wallace, host of MSNBC's "Deadline: White House," was asked by Savannah Guthrie if Trump was starting to doubt Kushner and his star was starting to fade.

Wallace didn't think so since he's family and "a tough guy, " but said it was part and parcel for this bizarre and untruthful Trump administration.

Wallace, "What continues to trip up this White House, they were so unprepared to assume the office of the presidency, that they had no staff. I find it hard to believe that they couldn't wait a few weeks to start engaging in foreign policy."

She continued, "Their excuses are nonsensical and even the attorneys are trying to get their arms around a set of facts to see if these explanations and excuses hold water. They make no sense when you consider what was happening. They had no cabinet yet they had to urgently rush into foreign policy negotiations secretly with Russia? It makes no sense."

Exactly.

In less than a minute Wallace succinctly shot down any and all Trump excuses for Kushner's actions with Russia.

Wasn't that easy?

Spicer should have a long press conference later.