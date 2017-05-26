Obama In Germany: 'How Do You Like His Crowds Now, Donald?'

This is an official video from The Obama Foundation. Yeah.

It wasn't just going to Germany at the same time as Trump. It was meeting with a gleeful Angela Merkel amidst Women's March-sized crowds that especially trolled the so-called president on an official visit.

And Obama didn't stop there. His remarks mentioned healthcare, immigration, and this takeaway quote:

"In this new world we live in, we can’t isolate ourselves. We can’t hide behind a wall."

Politico caught this diss from the EU leaders: