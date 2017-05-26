Obama In Germany: 'How Do You Like His Crowds Now, Donald?'
This is an official video from The Obama Foundation. Yeah.
It wasn't just going to Germany at the same time as Trump. It was meeting with a gleeful Angela Merkel amidst Women's March-sized crowds that especially trolled the so-called president on an official visit.
And Obama didn't stop there. His remarks mentioned healthcare, immigration, and this takeaway quote:
"In this new world we live in, we can’t isolate ourselves. We can’t hide behind a wall."
Politico caught this diss from the EU leaders:
At the same time Obama was onstage with Merkel, Trump was meeting with European Council Presidents Donald Tusk and Jean-Claude Juncker, who’ve been critical of Brexit and the Trump worldview.
"Do you know, Mr. President, we have two presidents in the EU?" Tusk said as they posed for photographers who were briefly allowed into the meeting.
"I know that,” Trump replied.
"One too much,” Juncker chimed in.
