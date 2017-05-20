Patti LuPone Speaks To Our Collective Trump Frustration

Broadway Diva, Tony Award winner and American icon Patti LuPone is as dumbstruck as the rest of us over whom is 'leading' this country. What the hell has happened to this great nation? Apparently the worst person on Earth: Donald J. Trump.

LuPone appeared as a guest on Show People With Paul Wontorek. She was asked her opinion on several matters, and the conversation moved to the unpleasant fact that reality television is the biggest influence in our society. This is the new America,

dumbed down by years of Republican anti-intellectualism and the total devaluation of culture and the arts.

Patti really despises the true afterbirth of reality television, who has somehow been installed as our POTUS and she's doesn't hold back. She admits what he's done recently with regards to Russia is tantamount to treason. She doesn't even hesitate to drop the F-bomb, several times and it's likely something you too may have said. Then she pauses and asks some damn good questions.



WHY are we not doing anything about it? Why is it taking so long? What the F*CK is going on in this country?



LuPone, who recently called Madonna's rendition of her Broadway role as Eva Peron, a 'movie killer,' has at least, ONE thing in common with the pop star: They both despise Donald Trump. That's the one thing that may just unite this country when all is said and done.