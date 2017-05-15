Politics And Reality Radio: The Resistance Tackles A Monstrous AHCA

It's hard to believe that Donald Trump could create so much chaos in such a short amount of time. This week, we'll kick off the show with Heather "Digby" Parton talking about what was arguably his craziest week yet.

Then we'll be joined by Andy Slavitt, who served as the head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services under Obama. Now Slavitt's working with The Healthcare Townhall Project to make sure that people who live in districts represented by Republicans who are too cowardly to face their constituents have an opportunity to participate in a townhall and learn about the ACA repeal bill.

Finally, we'll be joined by Caroline Isaacs, program director for the American Friends Service Committee in Tucson, Arizona. Caroline will discuss Attorney General Jeff Sessions' plan to reinvigorate the disastrous War on Drugs, and will tell us the truth about what's happening on the Southern border.

