WATCH: Reporters Burst Out Laughing At Sean Spicer's Answer To 'Covfefe' Tweet

After Trump tweeted and then left his "covfefe" tweet up for hours without deleting or clarifying it, Sean Spicer gave a predictable response when asked about it in a rushed and uninformative audio briefing today.

One reporter asked him whether or not he should be concerned that the president left an incoherent tweet up for hours last night.

Spicer answered with a flat "no" to that question.

"Why did it stay up so long," the reporter pressed. "Is no one watching this?"

Predictably, Spicer answered, "The president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant," causing a peal of laughter to rise from the journalists in attendance.

This White House simply cannot -- cannot! -- admit an error. In fact, a very large group of us know exactly what he was trying to mean. It was the beginning of a whine about press coverage and little more.

They would like us to imagine it was some sort of intentional thing, when it was just president Orange tweeting on the toilet in the middle of the night and falling asleep, oblivious to how it might be viewed by those of us who were fully conscious.

But for Spicer and his boss, they're totally good with us imagining it to be this: