Rex Tillerson On Comey Firing: 'I Have To Earn [Trump's] Confidence Every Day'

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson discussed the James Comey firing on Meet The Press, and while responding about his "own independence' in his position, Rex said he has to prove himself everyday to Trump to keep his job.

Host Chuck Todd asked, "Did the firing of James Comey shake your concern about whether how much independence the president will give you?"

Tillerson replied, “Not at all, Chuck. I have a great relationship with the president. I understand what his objectives are. When I'm not clear on what his objectives are, we talk about it."

"I understand I have to earn his confidence every day with how I go about those affairs and how I go about conducting the State Department’s activities consistent with the direction he wants to take the country,” he said.

Tillerson said he wouldn't compromise his values in the job, but who knows what that means.

It's pretty twisted that pledging fealty and kissing Trump's ring is the ultimate goal of any of his cabinet choices. But it's become clear in a short time that his cabinet provides no real guidance. They are there to only enable his own lack of understanding.