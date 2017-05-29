Right-Wing Yakker Insists White House Is 'Running Smoothly'

On CNN New Day, David Gregory talked to former governor Jennifer Granholm and wingnut radio yakker Ben Ferguson about the focus of the White House war room.

"I set up war rooms because we had a national blackout or the auto industry was going into bankruptcy," Granholm said.

"You have a war room for a specific crisis. In this case the war room is because the president created the crisis. He's not listening in the war to his generals. He is creating the problem, he's created essentially a circular firing squad although he's the one pulling the trigger. That is not a great way to do a staff shakeup.

"I'd rather him see a war room, let's have a war room on the opioid crisis, let's have a war room on creating jobs in america in a global economy. Such a waste of human resources to have a war room focuses on yourself."

Ferguson wasn't having it. He insisted there was no war room.

"I talk to this White House pretty regularly and several others regularly," he said. "The idea there's been some war room that's been set up to deal with his communications or his staff -- that is just not accurate.

"The people that are saying there's a war room are not connected to this White House. They do not know what's going on in the inside. This White House has been running pretty smoothly the last couple of weeks."

(Got that? It's all been fine!)

Granholm retorted, "Because he's been out of the country."

Ferguson said the administration recognizes that they can listen to new voices, "but to imply that it's a war room is just not accurate of how this White House is running."

Even though the same administration officials Ferguson talks to are the same sources for the numerous war room stories. All righty, then!