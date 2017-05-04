Roger Stone Claims ‘I Had To Kill Hannity Effort’ To Become Trump Chief Of Staff

By News Hound Ellen
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
Roger Stone Claims ‘I Had To Kill Hannity Effort’ To Become Trump Chief Of Staff

In what may be the oddest twitter brawl ever, Trump buddy (and notorious liar) Roger Stone accused Trump buddy (and notorious liar) Sean Hannity of trying to become Donald Trump's chief of staff in the White House.

Another conservative civil war? I'll let the tweets speak for themselves.

I feel like there must be some backstory here that I'm missing.

(Hannity image via screen grab)

Crossposted at News Hounds.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV