Roger Stone Claims ‘I Had To Kill Hannity Effort’ To Become Trump Chief Of Staff
In what may be the oddest twitter brawl ever, Trump buddy (and notorious liar) Roger Stone accused Trump buddy (and notorious liar) Sean Hannity of trying to become Donald Trump's chief of staff in the White House.
Another conservative civil war? I'll let the tweets speak for themselves.
I feel like there must be some backstory here that I'm missing.
