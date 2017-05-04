Roger Stone Claims ‘I Had To Kill Hannity Effort’ To Become Trump Chief Of Staff

In what may be the oddest twitter brawl ever, Trump buddy (and notorious liar) Roger Stone accused Trump buddy (and notorious liar) Sean Hannity of trying to become Donald Trump's chief of staff in the White House.

Another conservative civil war? I'll let the tweets speak for themselves.

Bill Shine out. @seanhannity next. One down , one to go! I had to kill Hannity effort to become Trump WH COS #EgomaniacHousePainter — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) May 3, 2017

Roger, with all due respect, I NEVER EVER ASKED to be considered for any WH job, nor would I ever have accepted, nor is that my skill set. https://t.co/P1yczkqL8a — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 3, 2017

There was never any "HANNITY EFFORT" to kill. But if I was asked I would have painted the Oval for @POTUS and I would have done a good job. https://t.co/P1yczkqL8a — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 3, 2017

If I had painted the oval I assume that would make me an #EgomaniacHousePainter. I just want Americans safe, working, out of poverty. Best S https://t.co/P1yczkqL8a — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 3, 2017

I feel like there must be some backstory here that I'm missing.

