Scarborough To GOP: 'You Have Played Into The Democrats' Hands'

Joe Scarborough is very, very annoyed that Republicans have handed Democrats such an easy campaign issue. (He didn't seem all that worried about the people losing healthcare -- just that they now present a political liability.)

“Republicans, as we have been warning non-stop, you have just played into the Democrats’ hands, because you had a day trader that was trying to get a rally in the Rose Garden,” he said.

He's also very, very annoyed that the Republicans rushed the bill through without a CBO score, and that they're now left with the task of rationalizing an $800 billion Medicaid cut to give a tax cut to wealthy Americans.

"If you're running for office and you're a Democrat, the Republican have just made your life so easy. All you say is, you know what, they cut $800 billion from the health care for the poorest among us. and gave $600 billion in tax cuts from the wealthiest among us," he fumed.

"They're not going to be able to rip that bumper sticker off the back of cars. That is the Republicans, just as we warned -- just as we've been warning nonstop, you have just played into the Democrats' hand -- because you had a day trader that was trying to have a rally in the Rose Garden."