Scarborough Says FBI Is 'Close' To Exposing President And 'Criminal Issue'

The Morning Joe crew this morning contradicted the rationale that Trump didn't know what he was doing when he fired FBI director James Comey.

Scarborough compared the investigation to the HBO series "Billions."

"The last scene, [U.S. Attorney] Axelrod talks about pulling a string. Guess what, the FBI has started pulling that string.

"Wherever it leads, not an election issue, it's a criminal issue, and Trump knows that."

Nicholas Confessore said he wasn't sure.

"I would say that there's some evidence that it was a miscalculation. You recall when the firing came out, they had press releases kind of ready to go with quotes from Democrats saying how bad comey was, as if that would be this big pivotal thing."

Heileman pointed out that Donald Trump "knows what's at the heart" of this FBI investigation. "I don't know what that is, but he does. He's saying this guy knows, too."

Scarborough brought up another another scene from the end of Billions, where the U.S. attorney says, "I don't know what that string is. i'm going to pull on that string. I don't know but I'm going to find out."

"Here is the rub," he said. "With the FBI, they have already found the string and they are pulling on it, Based on my contacts inside the FBI, and they are starting to tug on that string."

Mika Brzezinksi interjected, "Big picture, there's a lot of damage done to our country. It's not going to be okay anymore."

"Nobody is saying it's not a constitutional crisis, Mika. It's going to be a constitutional crisis." Scarborough said.

Stay tuned.

