Scarborough: Trump In Europe 'Looked Like A Goon'

The Morning Joe crew was angry and concerned about the damage done to the U.S. relationship by Trump during his international trip. The biggest concern was the statement by Angela Merkel that Europe was "on its own."

Richard Haas said the harm "can't be exaggerated."

"You could hear the tectonic plates of history move the other day. This was big. I think it was a combination of just policy difference after policy difference, from Russia to trade to climate, you see fundamental differences."

He said Trump had "made conditional what for so long was unconditional."

He noted that Trump's personal interactions with the other leaders "were not going well, to say the least. That's not what these people expect of an American president."

"Look at the handshake. He looked like a thug, looked like a goon," Scarborough said.

"You look at the handshake. Look at this. What a thug. What an embarrassment -- he's mauling him like an idiot. What an embarrassment to the United States. Optics matter and so do the conversations."

"If it were followed by positive conversations, you could just say he was awkward. For Merkel to say what she said shows they see no talent, they see nothing behind the eyes they can work with," Mika Brzezinski said.

Scarborough contrasted Trump's behavior in Europe with his "deferential" behavior in Saudi Arabia.

"He was just the opposite, he was a bull in this the china shop of an alliance that was first built with the blood of young Americans and people across the west by freeing the continent and then from 1947 forward, we have spent blood, sweat, tears, billions of dollars building an alliance that Donald Trump wants to throw away to make points with Vladimir Putin."

"What he has done has made uncertain what was sure, what was fundamental, and in the European eye, he has essentially pushed them in a direction that for 70 years we tried to prevent which was Germany and Europe going their own way," Haas said.

"The whole lesson of the first half of the 20th century is the United States needed to be inextricably linked to the fate of Europe. Russia would find benefit for itself, Germany could be cast adrift and so forth. That's what we're setting in motion," he said.

↓ Story continues below ↓

"We began the show today with John Kennedy. He was a president who read history, wrote history, steeped in history. I think we have a president, because he's not familiar with history, literally doesn't understand how he's playing with."

That's because now, the fate of the United States is now tied to a man who barely reads at all.