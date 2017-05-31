Scarborough: Trump Is Using Twitter To Create His Own Reality

The Morning Joe crew was trying to deconstruct the organizational chaos in the White House this morning.

"You have the president going around and he wants to get rid of people that are working for him. he wants to blame people for actually the bad decisions he's making," Scarborough said.

"Ninety-five percent of his problems are all self-inflicted. So that tweet actually is pretty symbolic of a bigger problem that the White House can't solve -- because the madness starts at the top."

Nick Confessore said it's "all about his choices" and staff shakeups won't make a difference.

"And the fact that he can't be trusted with less than 140 characters is a very sad reality that the country at some point has to face," Scarborough said.

Confessore said his base likes the fact that he can get around the media.

Willie Geist chimed in. "You know, it's also that he can create his own alternative reality on Twitter, his own set of facts. The amount of pressure he's under and the investigation, it's probably intoxicating."

Scarborough said this is a guy who "always created his own reality."

"I remember back when he did "The Apprentice." He would send an e-mail around to people -- number one show this week and then you would look at it and go, I swear to God, wait, it's number 23. And I'm serious, wait, is there a demo? He created his own reality. And that's what he does now with Twitter."

Geist said he was clearly more disciplined about tweeting while on his trip, but now it's back to whatever his mood is.

"Again, the profiles other the past couple of days suggesting that Donald Trump is increasingly isolated, insulated, upset, realizing that this job is not the job for him, overeating, et cetera, et cetera," Scarborough said.

"I just wonder if he's on a foreign trip and his wife is with him and there's activity and their plans, whether at that point he's more engaged then He comes back to the White House and it's -- what everybody has been saying on the inside is true, the guy kind of bangs around the White House by himself. Walking around. It's obvious he was up after midnight and gets up at 5:00 in the morning and took it ("covfefe" Tweet) down."