Sen. Casey Accuses DHS Of Sending Honduras Family Back Into Danger
Sen. Bob Casey sent out an angry tweetstorm today after finding out DHS was sending a mother and her two children back to the Honduras, where she will likely be targeted for death. Ali Velshi invited him on to talk about it.
Casey said ICE and the administration has better things to do than sending a mother and her 5-year-old son out of the country.
"They should give them the right to get special immigrant juvenile status. Go before a judge and make that determination. This is a waste of money. I wish they would focus on violent criminals. people posing a threat to violent safety," Casey said.
"This woman was in Honduras. She witnessed a murder, and because of that, she has been pursued by gangs. She comes into this country. She was detained for a long period of time. She has a 5-year-old son, we should protect her and her son. If the administration is really worried about law enforcement and protecting us from violent criminals or people who come to this country and do us harm, they should work on that."
Velshi asked about the legal basis to stay the extraditions.
Casey said the child could go in front of a judge to determine could special immigrant juvenile status.
"Why wouldn't they allow that to proceed? I don't think his mother should be deported either. but at least in the context of a child, this is how we do immigration policy?" an angry Casey said. He called it an "outrage" and an "insult" to the country.
The Pennsylvania senator said he called Reince Priebus, who said he was looking into it. He also called but has not heard back from DHS Secretary John Kelly.
"I voted for Kelly. i thought more of him, that he would return that phone call. And then the director of ICE. I shouldn't have to make these calls," he said.
