Sen. Casey Accuses DHS Of Sending Honduras Family Back Into Danger

Sen. Bob Casey sent out an angry tweetstorm today after finding out DHS was sending a mother and her two children back to the Honduras, where she will likely be targeted for death. Ali Velshi invited him on to talk about it.

Casey said ICE and the administration has better things to do than sending a mother and her 5-year-old son out of the country.

"They should give them the right to get special immigrant juvenile status. Go before a judge and make that determination. This is a waste of money. I wish they would focus on violent criminals. people posing a threat to violent safety," Casey said.

"This woman was in Honduras. She witnessed a murder, and because of that, she has been pursued by gangs. She comes into this country. She was detained for a long period of time. She has a 5-year-old son, we should protect her and her son. If the administration is really worried about law enforcement and protecting us from violent criminals or people who come to this country and do us harm, they should work on that."

Velshi asked about the legal basis to stay the extraditions.

Casey said the child could go in front of a judge to determine could special immigrant juvenile status.

"Why wouldn't they allow that to proceed? I don't think his mother should be deported either. but at least in the context of a child, this is how we do immigration policy?" an angry Casey said. He called it an "outrage" and an "insult" to the country.

The Pennsylvania senator said he called Reince Priebus, who said he was looking into it. He also called but has not heard back from DHS Secretary John Kelly.

"I voted for Kelly. i thought more of him, that he would return that phone call. And then the director of ICE. I shouldn't have to make these calls," he said.

The latest: Admin ordered the family on the plane. There are two flights they could be on: one direct to Honduras another with a layover.

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) May 3, 2017

If this 5yr old and his mother are on the flight with a layover, then the Admin can still save them from this potential death sentence. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) May 3, 2017

If 5yr old & mother are on the direct flight it may be too late. Working the phones to try to find out which flight they're on. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) May 3, 2017

Admin refuses to tell me whether they were placed on a direct flight or one with a layover. Infuriating. @flightaware is interesting, fwiw — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) May 3, 2017

Worst part: According to lawyers @DHSgov knew darn well that 5yr old & mother had secured paperwork to protect them & they rushed removal. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) May 3, 2017

Yup, that's right @DHSgov likely knew paperwork was in hand & rushed removal just because they could. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) May 3, 2017