Sen. Kamala Harris Rips GOP Congressman: 'What The F*ck Is That?'

Seems the Senator's normal reaction of questioning what was wrong with Rep. Raul Labrador (R-ID) is a cause for great alarm among the right wing news outlets and blogs. They were so aghast yesterday at her mild F-bomb, they neglected to mention the reason for her disgust.

Source: The Hill

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) ripped a GOP lawmaker's claim that individuals won't die without healthcare, saying, "What the f--- is that?" "Like this guy, this congressman, you might as well say, ‘People don't starve because they don't have food.' What the f--- is that? What are you saying? How can you say that?" Harris asked during an interview with Pod Save America, a podcast run by former Obama staffers. Harris, a freshman Democrat, appeared to be referring to Rep. Raúl Labrador's (R-Idaho) statement that "nobody dies because they don't have access to healthcare."

And from our good friends at Fox & Friends, and the Fox News Insider, this cute little chyron.

Isn't Fox News just precious?

But they certainly weren't alone. The Daily Caller, Breitbart, The Blaze, The Washington Free Beacon, Twitchy, and probably other right wing trolls/"news organizations" also got their knickers in a bunch.

Kamala Harris repeated what she said in a tweet yesterday.