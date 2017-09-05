Sen. Kamala Harris Rips GOP Congressman: 'What The F*ck Is That?'

By Scarce
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
3 hours ago by Scarce
up

Seems the Senator's normal reaction of questioning what was wrong with Rep. Raul Labrador (R-ID) is a cause for great alarm among the right wing news outlets and blogs. They were so aghast yesterday at her mild F-bomb, they neglected to mention the reason for her disgust.

Source: The Hill

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) ripped a GOP lawmaker's claim that individuals won't die without healthcare, saying, "What the f--- is that?"

"Like this guy, this congressman, you might as well say, ‘People don't starve because they don't have food.' What the f--- is that? What are you saying? How can you say that?" Harris asked during an interview with Pod Save America, a podcast run by former Obama staffers.

Harris, a freshman Democrat, appeared to be referring to Rep. Raúl Labrador's (R-Idaho) statement that "nobody dies because they don't have access to healthcare."

And from our good friends at Fox & Friends, and the Fox News Insider, this cute little chyron.

Isn't Fox News just precious?

But they certainly weren't alone. The Daily Caller, Breitbart, The Blaze, The Washington Free Beacon, Twitchy, and probably other right wing trolls/"news organizations" also got their knickers in a bunch.

Kamala Harris repeated what she said in a tweet yesterday.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV