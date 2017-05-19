Senate Dems: 'Thanks, But No Thanks' To Lieberman As FBI Director

At Morning Joe, much discussion aout Politico's report this morning that Senate Democrats will not support Joe Lieberman (who now works for Trump's law firm) as the nominee for FBI director.

Sen. Sherrod Brown didn't mince words In the interview.

“Joe Lieberman has no real law enforcement credentials. Look where he works now, a Trump law firm. That tells me a lot,” Brown told the Politico reporter.

He said Lieberman blocked a Democratic proposal to extend Medicare to people at 55. “He’s the reason we lost Medicare at 55 … Couldn’t have had anything to do with the insurance industry lobbying in Hartford. I’m sure Lieberman couldn’t succumb to that,”

If Republicans stand firm, they have the votes to confirm him. Democratic opposition denies them bipartisan cover, and leaves them open to charge of politicizing the FBI.