The So-Called President's Very Busy Day: Tweeting, Meeting Russians, Kissinger
Dear Diary,
Today was so busy, and yesterday too! I fired James Comey and then the media decided to cover that like it was news! Unfair.
And totally by accident the Russian Ambassador AND the Russian Foreign Minister dropped by to say hi this morning!
I didn't want my own cameras in the Oval Office, let the Kremlin pay for the film! Save taxpayers money!
Thank you Russia for backing me up on my personnel decisions!
Then I met with Henry Kissinger, a great friend. He kept making some joke, "Pray with me, Henry," and then laughing. I don't get it.
Henry also wanted to remind me about the Russia Today article where he mentioned my "extraordinary opportunity" as president. I'm sure it's on my desk somewhere....
What's this quiz? I have nothing else on my public schedule for today. Probably going golfing bye now!
