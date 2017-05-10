The So-Called President's Very Busy Day: Tweeting, Meeting Russians, Kissinger

Dear Diary,

Today was so busy, and yesterday too! I fired James Comey and then the media decided to cover that like it was news! Unfair.

Comey lost the confidence of almost everyone in Washington, Republican and Democrat alike. When things calm down, they will be thanking me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017

And totally by accident the Russian Ambassador AND the Russian Foreign Minister dropped by to say hi this morning!

Kremlin releases photo of Trump with Russian ambassador who met with Michael Flynn during transition https://t.co/5FrefbQt7g pic.twitter.com/QWFrEnAGJH — The Hill (@thehill) May 10, 2017

I didn't want my own cameras in the Oval Office, let the Kremlin pay for the film! Save taxpayers money!

Thank you Russia for backing me up on my personnel decisions!

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says firing of James Comey is a “strictly domestic affair” that will not affect the US-Russia relationship. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 10, 2017

Then I met with Henry Kissinger, a great friend. He kept making some joke, "Pray with me, Henry," and then laughing. I don't get it.

Pool brought into the Oval. It's Trump and ... Kissinger. pic.twitter.com/1F1CPO4kQw — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) May 10, 2017

"What is happening right now is nothing like the 1970s. Now please excuse me while I confer with Henry Kissinger." https://t.co/AWoWVmPDGm — Binyamin Appelbaum (@BCAppelbaum) May 10, 2017

Henry also wanted to remind me about the Russia Today article where he mentioned my "extraordinary opportunity" as president. I'm sure it's on my desk somewhere....

What's this quiz? I have nothing else on my public schedule for today. Probably going golfing bye now!