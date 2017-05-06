Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

(SONG NSFW)

I can't lie, this is the song playing through my head non-stop this week. Every time I see that smug smile on the face of Donald Trump, Paul Ryan, Mike Pence, Sean Spicer, or any of those Republican congresscritters too lazy to read a bill but not afraid to spout off any number of lies, this song reverberated in my brain.

And what made it worse for me is how the media covered it. They let these Republicans lie to their face about pre-existing condition protections being still in the bill without challenging that, never confronted the congresspeople about the exemption for Congress, and then would immediately loop into a segment about what this bill means for the Democrat's electoral chances in 2020.

Sweet jesus on a popsicle stick. PEOPLE WILL DIE from this bill. This is literally a 50 state killing spree and the national dialog is reduced down to letting one side keep making up crap and wondering about seat pick ups for the other side.

This is why we can't have nice things, people.

Watch them today. We have a bunch of people ghoulishly eager to let the rich people keep more of their money at the expense of our lives scheduled for the shows. How will the Villagers frame this? How will they allow them to rationalize and normalize such evil?

ABC's "This Week" - House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis.; Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine. ABC’s “This Week,” 10 a.m. WFTV-Channel 9: House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis.; Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Dr. Atul Gawande. Panel: Cokie Roberts; Matthew Dowd; Republican strategist Sara Fagen; Roland Martin; and Steven Rattner. NBC's "Meet the Press" - Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price; Sens. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., and Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. Panel: Matt Bai; Eliana Johnson; Rich Lowry; and Kristen Welker. CBS' "Face the Nation" - White House budget director Mick Mulvaney; Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. Panel: Susan Page; Michael Gerson; Nancy Cordes; and Jamelle Bouie.

↓ Story continues below ↓ CNN's "State of the Union" - Price; Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio. Panel: Bakari Sellers, Amanda Carpenter and Jen Psaki; Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn. CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS" - Richard Haass, Council on Foreign Relations; Bret Stephens of The New York Times; Ben Bernanke, former chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve; Neil deGrasse Tyson, astrophysicist. CNN's "Reliable Sources" - Bo Dietl, Joe Flint of The Wall Street Journal; Lisa Bloom, attorney for O’Reilly accusers; and Douglas Wigdor, attorney for former Fox News employees; Jonathan Cohn of Huffington Post; and David Zurawik of The Baltimore Sun. "Fox News Sunday" - Reince Priebus, President Donald Trump's chief of staff; Jonathan Gruber, one of the architects of Obamacare; Karl Rove, former senior adviser to President George W. Bush; WNBA player Elena Delle Donne. Panel: Juan Williams, Brit Hume, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and former Rep. Jane Harman, D-Calif.

So what's catching your eye this morning?