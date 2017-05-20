Trump And The Saudis: Give Him A Gold Necklace, And He's Good To Go

How comfortable is Donald Trump with authoritarian regimes? Rosa Brooks and Nayyera Haq has this exchange on AM Joy this morning.

"He's like them, but sort of dumber," Brooksa said.

"And I think the Saudis have absolutely got his number. I see the saudis are given him a gold medal just for showing up. I think they figured out how to butter Donald Trump up: Give him a little gold star, treat him like royalty, nod and look respectful, and he's eating out of their hands.

"That's not really good for the rest of the world, but it's great for the Saudis. And he obviously has no discomfort whatsoever with authoritarianism."

Haq responded, "And let's be clear, with also, a win for donald trump in this situation, of getting along with autocratic leaders is not necessarily a win for the United States.

"The idea that they said they're not going to be moralizing to these countries -- moralizing about values such as freedom of press, human rights, and freedom for women, that is -- those are the values the United States should be espousing. It should not be the values of how can we get the best business deal for a particular family."