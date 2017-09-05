Trump Fires FBI Director Comey, White House Surprised By The Uproar (Update 5)

Well, after muffing his testimony last week and basically lying about Huma Abedin and her emails, Donald Trump has fired James Comey.

In the letter terminating him, Trump thanked Comey for saying on three separate occasions that Trump himself was not under investigation. Trump then told him that they need someone else to restore confidence on Jeff Sessions' recommendation.

Even with Comey's "errors" here, it certainly seems to be quite like Nixon trying to get rid of the Watergate investigators.

Update: This seems to be an extension of the frustration that Comey did not lock Clinton up.

Deputy AG's letter recommending Comey's removal is explicitly about his handling of the Clinton email investigation pic.twitter.com/JwBqDvuvZW — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) May 9, 2017

Update 2: Statement from the Press Secretary

Today, President Donald J. Trump informed FBI Director James Comey that he has been terminated and removed from office. President Trump acted based on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“The FBI is one of our Nation’s most cherished and respected institutions and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement,” said President Trump.

A search for a new permanent FBI Director will begin immediately.

Update 3: Yes, there are loud echoes of Watergate here.

Remember AG Sessions, who recused himself from Russia investigation, has fired the leader of that investigation, Director Comey — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) May 9, 2017

Update 5:

Here are some more details. Apparently, this has been in the works for a week, and Jefferson Beauregard Sessions, III was tasked with finding an excuse to fire him.

According to the New York Times, Comey was in LA, speaking to FBI agents in the LA office. He found out he was fired when the banners came up on television monitors behind him, before Trump's personal bodyguard delivered the official letter firing him.



Mr. Comey, who is three years into a 10-year term at the helm of the F.B.I., learned from news reports that he had been fired while addressing bureau employees in Los Angeles. While Mr. Comey spoke, television screens in the background began flashing the news that he had been fired. Shortly thereafter, a letter was delivered to the F.B.I.'s headquarters in Washington.

Dana Bash reports that the White House is shocked at the uproar over this. Apparently they had no idea this would be controversial.