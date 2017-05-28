Trump Goes On Sunday Morning Twitter Rampage: 'Leaks Out Of The White House Are Fabricated Lies'

President Donald Trump on Sunday lashed out at the media for publishing leaks about chaos in the White House and revealing that his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, had become a focus of the FBI investigation.

It is my opinion that many of the leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies made up by the #FakeNews media. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2017

Whenever you see the words 'sources say' in the fake news media, and they don't mention names.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2017

....it is very possible that those sources don't exist but are made up by fake news writers. #FakeNews is the enemy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2017

As The New York Times reported, President Trump returned from a nine day overseas trip to a White House in turmoil and the news that Kushner had tried to open backchannel communitcations with Russia before the president took office.