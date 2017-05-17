Trump Hijacks Coast Guard Graduation To Whine About Media

Donald Trump used the backdrop of his commencement speech to cadets at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy to praise his unbelievable accomplishments and whine about the treatment he's getting from the media.

After delivering some normal statements one would make at this type of event, Trump offered up some advice to the graduating class.

Guess what he discussed?

"I want to take this opportunity to give you some advice," he said. Over the course of your life, you will find that thing are not always fair. You will find that thing happen to you that you do not deserve and that are not always warranted, but you have to put your head down and fight, fight, fight," Trump said.

He continued, "Never ever, ever give up. Things will work out just fine. Look at the way I've been treated lately."

He opened up his arms for sympathy.

"Especially by the media. No politician in history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more unfairly. You can't let them get you down."

Said the Birther-in-Chief.

During his speech at the Coast Guard academy, Trump said that no leader in history has been treated more "unfairly" pic.twitter.com/V2xgasQ0b0 — Frances Langum (@bluegal) May 17, 2017

Trump then turned into his usual braggadocious narcissistic self and recited the list of his supposedly tremendous accomplishments made since he's been in office.

"You can't let the critics and the naysayers get in the way of your dreams. I guess that's why I want to thank you. I guess that's why we won. Adversity makes you stronger. don't give in. don't back down, and never stop doing what you know is right. nothing worth doing ever, ever, ever came easy."

He forgot to mention how he hired a registered foreign agent to be his national security director.

As TPM reminds us, these are his first words being spoken after the NY Times broke the Comey memo story.

And from these remarks you can tell that Trump will not change his ways at all.

There will be no reboots, only recriminations.