Post-Trumpcare Vote, Trump Hails Australia's Single Payer?

Hours after taking photo ops and celebrating the horrible House healthcare bill, Trump then made a fool of himself by praising Australia's healthcare system as better than ours.

For once, Trump is telling the truth. Australia has a better healthcare system because they have universal healthcare coverage.

In a press conference with PM Malcolm Turnbull, Trump said, "Premiums are going to come down very substantially. Deductibles are going to come down. It’s going to be fantastic health care."

Those are not the facts, but another one of his wishlists. He says that Obamacare is failing, which it's not.

NBC made a graphic to point out who the winners and losers are:



Trump continued, "I shouldn’t say this to our great gentleman and my friend from Australia because you have better health care than we do, but we're going to have great healthcare very soon.”

On The Today show, Nicole Wallace discussed how Trump stuck his foot in his mouth with those words. "Trump last night at an event voiced admiration for Australia's health care system. Australia's health care system is more similar to an Obamacare single payer system than it is to the Republican bill."

Obamacare isn't single payer, Nicole. Thanks for playing.

Democrats and Bernie Sanders jumped on his idiocy immediately.

“Thank you Mr. Trump for admitting that universal health care is the better way to go,” Sanders tweeted late Thursday. “I’ll be sure to quote you on the floor of the Senate.”

With the Trump administration and their House members, propaganda is much more preferable than telling the truth.

It has to be.