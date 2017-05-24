Trump Tells Foreign Despot The Location Of Our Nuclear Submarines

The headlines speak volumes:

Trump’s ‘Very Friendly’ Talk With Duterte Stuns Aides and Critics Alike

Trump's chat with Philippine President Duterte raises alarms

Donald Trump Embraces Another Despot

Duterte praises the martial law declared by dictator Ferdinand Marcos as "very good." He does not mention widespread rights abuses under it. — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) May 24, 2017

The Daily 202: Trump's praise for Duterte's drug war underscores his contempt for human rights https://t.co/6IhgAaoTdz — Jon Hardie (@BonhoefferLives) May 24, 2017

And now we learn that not only does Donald Trump take a long phone call with a guy who has killed 7000 of his own people on the street in a despotic "drug war," he' tells Duterte he's doing a "great job."

Human rights groups say Duterte's "war on drugs" has killed an estimated 7,000 people. Trump literally praises him for a job well done https://t.co/EnP61cd8S6 — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) May 24, 2017

Aaaand tells him we've got two nuclear submarines "in the area."

Let's get those leakers? We got your leaker right here, and it's Trump.