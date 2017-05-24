Trump Tells Foreign Despot The Location Of Our Nuclear Submarines

By Frances Langum
The headlines speak volumes:

Trump’s ‘Very Friendly’ Talk With Duterte Stuns Aides and Critics Alike

Trump's chat with Philippine President Duterte raises alarms

Donald Trump Embraces Another Despot

And now we learn that not only does Donald Trump take a long phone call with a guy who has killed 7000 of his own people on the street in a despotic "drug war," he' tells Duterte he's doing a "great job."

Aaaand tells him we've got two nuclear submarines "in the area."

Let's get those leakers? We got your leaker right here, and it's Trump.


