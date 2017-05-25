WATCH As Trump Shoves Another NATO Leader Out Of The Way

At this point, Trump's sole purpose seems to be embarrassing the United States in front of the entire planet.

Fuckface von Clownstick, indeed.

Source: Towle Road

At a NATO gathering in Brussels, Donald Trump appeared to shove Montenegro Prime Minister Duško Markovic out of the way to get to the front of a group of leaders.

Trump’s shoving got the attention of the other leaders, who watched as he adjusted his jacket with a smug look of satisfaction.