WATCH As Trump Shoves Another NATO Leader Out Of The Way

By Scarce
1 hour ago by Scarce
up

At this point, Trump's sole purpose seems to be embarrassing the United States in front of the entire planet.

Fuckface von Clownstick, indeed.

Source: Towle Road

At a NATO gathering in Brussels, Donald Trump appeared to shove Montenegro Prime Minister Duško Markovic out of the way to get to the front of a group of leaders.

Trump’s shoving got the attention of the other leaders, who watched as he adjusted his jacket with a smug look of satisfaction.


