Jimmy Kimmel: 'If Your Baby Is Going To Die...It Shouldn't Matter How Much Money You Make'

"We had atheists praying for us. Even that son of a bitch Matt Damon sent well-wishes."

Jimmy Kimmel's son was born last week with a congenital heart defect. Kimmel took a long tearful segment to thank each nurse and doctor by name and then he went full on in favor of Obamacare and against Donald Trump's cuts to the National Institutes of Health. CNN:

Kimmel also praised Obamacare and noted that, prior to it, those born with congenital heart issues like his son could be turned down for health insurance because they were deemed as having a pre-existing condition. He urged Americans to come together and hold elected officials accountable for their decisions on health care, which he said is not a partisan issue. "If your baby is going to die and it doesn't have to, it shouldn't matter how much money you make," he said. "I think that's something that whether you're a Republican or a Democrat or something else, we all agree on that, right?"

Healthcare should transcend politics. It doesn't because there is a wealthy, greedy, and powerful segment of the American population that thinks they are not their brother's keeper.

Both Sides Don't.