Ari Fleischer's Eternal Shriek To Trump

Republicans have started their 'eternal shriek' trying to get Trump to shut up, but they are wasting their time.

Majority leader Mitch McConnell wishes there would be less "drama" with Trump.

Sen. Lindsey Graham told CBS that Trump may sink his own presidency because he can't STFU.

On Sunday, former Bush spokesman Ari Fleischer became the latest Republican to try to scream his way into Donald's heart.

He took to Twitter and issued this dire warning.

Advice 4 POTUS: You have not been vindicated. U won't be unless Bob Mueller says so. Stop talking. You're heading into a giant perjury trap. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) June 11, 2017

It's not a trap if he's lying, right, Ari?

I thought this clip from NBC's "The Good Place" perfectly captured their mood at his time.

Eleanor Shellstrop has died and gone to The Good Place, but somebody made a terrible mistake because she was really a terrible person.

Her designated soul mate Chidi asks Janet (a type of robotic "information assistant”) how the Bad Place is and she's not allowed to ever tell them, but...agrees to play "a brief audio clip of what is happening there right now..."

Trump will never listen to their advice. So they should get used to hearing those shrieks.