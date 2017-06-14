Bernie Sanders On Scalise Shooter: 'I Am Sickened By This Despicable Act'

Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke on the Senate floor today after learning that James T. Hodgkinson, the alleged shooter at the Republican baseball practice had volunteered for his presidential campaign.

Sanders said, “I have just been informed that the alleged shooter at the Republican baseball practice is someone who apparently volunteered on my presidential campaign. I am sickened by this despicable act, and let me be as clear as I can be: Violence of any kind is unacceptable in our society and I condemn this action in the strongest possible terms.”

Sanders continued,“Real change can only come about through nonviolent action, and anything else runs counter to our most deeply held American values. I know I speak for the entire country in saying that my hopes and prayers are that Rep. Scalise, congressional staff and the Capitol police officers who were wounded make a quick and full recovery. I also want to thank the Capitol Police for their heroic actions to prevent further harm.”