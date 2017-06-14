BREAKING: Congress Member Shot At Alexandria Baseball Practice

JUST IN: Shooting reported at baseball game in Alexandria, Va.; Congress members were at the game and at least one congressman was shot pic.twitter.com/ZKC5YOJiLn

The threat of violence that hangs over the nation under Trump took a shocking turn this morning, as a gunman walked up with an assault rifle and took multiple shots at Congress members practicing for a charity ballgame. Eyewitness Rand Paul reports 50-60 shots were fired.

One Congressional aide was reportedly hit in the chest.

A suspect is in custody.

The known victims at this time are GOP whip Steve Scalise and two Capitol police officers. Scalise was shot in the hit and is in stable condition. We will update as details come in.

Suspected shooter in custody: https://t.co/OmMR8dAwkJ — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) June 14, 2017

Mo Brooks describing the #Scalise shooting this morning. He says 5 were shot.

A witness also speaking, she was w/her dog.@MorningEdition — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) June 14, 2017

"Behind third base, I see a rifle....I hear Steve Scalise over near 2nd base scream" -- Mo Brooks on @CNN right now — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) June 14, 2017

RIGHT NOW on #NBCCT SPECIAL REPORT #BREAKING Shooting #alexandria #virginia, member of Congress shot at baseball practice — Heidi Voight (@HeidiVoight) June 14, 2017

My God — Fox reports multiple shot @ GOP congressional baseball practice including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise https://t.co/VyMSgHmmQI — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) June 14, 2017

A Congressman just texted me and told me he heard there was a shooting at the congressional baseball game practice field. https://t.co/kTzQOuezDh — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) June 14, 2017

#BREAKING: Police: 'Multiple shooting' reported in Alexandria, suspect believed to be in custody: https://t.co/kxWAIwnZfR pic.twitter.com/wG0ACgSgkg — ABC 7 News - WJLA (@ABC7News) June 14, 2017

CNN: 'Gunman taken into custody.' Mo Brooks said gunman appeared to be a middle-aged white male. — atam (@Hlandeast) June 14, 2017

photos show bullet holes in windows of Del Ray YMCA, across parking lot from ballfield https://t.co/GgQbcDOilJ — delrayser (@delrayser) June 14, 2017

Here's hoping that the Congressional Baseball Game is played as scheduled, and that every single seat in Nats Stadium is filled. — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) June 14, 2017