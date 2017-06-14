BREAKING: Congress Member Shot At Alexandria Baseball Practice
The threat of violence that hangs over the nation under Trump took a shocking turn this morning, as a gunman walked up with an assault rifle and took multiple shots at Congress members practicing for a charity ballgame. Eyewitness Rand Paul reports 50-60 shots were fired.
One Congressional aide was reportedly hit in the chest.
A suspect is in custody.
The known victims at this time are GOP whip Steve Scalise and two Capitol police officers. Scalise was shot in the hit and is in stable condition. We will update as details come in.
