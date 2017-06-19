Buh Bye! Alex Jones Interview Was Megyn's Worst Ratings Ever

This is just pathetic. And she deserves it. The Hill reports

According to Nielsen Media Research, "Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly" brought in an average of 3.5 million viewers, marking the fewest viewers the show has drawn since debuting on June 4. Kelly's news magazine trailed both a repeat episode of CBS's "60 Minutes," which delivered 5.3 million viewers, and U.S. Open golf coverage on Fox, which was the highest-rated program in the 7:00 p.m. ET timeslot. Among the key 18 to 49-year-old demographic that advertisers covet most, a re-run of ABC's "America's Funniest Home Videos" beat Kelly and "60 Minutes" by almost 40 percent.

She lost in the ratings (again) to a re-run of 60 Minutes, a re-run of America's Funniest Home Videos, and televised GOLF. And that's the night she sold her journalistic soul to the "controversial" (he's not, everyone who is sane thinks he's a terrible person) Alex Jones.

Time to cut the cord on her show, NBC.