Cashin' In: Jason 'Benghazi' Chaffetz Picked Up By Fox

All of you readers out there get a prize, along with all of us on staff here at C&L, because we called it! Jason 'Benghazi' Chaffetz is out of Congress today, and heading RIGHT OVER to Fox News!



Chaffetz is set to become a contributor for Fox News starting Monday. Yay independence! I'm pretty sure he'll get a fine stipend for pontificating on their airwaves. Maybe enough for a housing allowance so he can handle living in New York or Washington, DC and still send his little girl to school.

Mr. Benghazi has been hired to "offer political analysis across FNC and FOX Business Network’s (FBN) daytime and primetime programming,” according to a statement released by Fox News.

I, for one, am relieved Fox News snapped him up before MSNBC could. They were apparently not quick enough on the draw with Bret Stephens, New York Times' climate change denier, but I think they bagged Chaffetz when he announced his intention to resign, just like we thought.

Bye, Jace. We'll see you on the other side, because I'm pretty sure you're going to say some evil things for which I or one of our wonderful writers here will have to verbally smack you.

MWAHAHAHAHAHA.