Chicago Man Screams 'Slave' At Black Man, Punches Homeless Man

By Susie Madrak
As John Belushi once said, "I hate Illinois Nazis."

After watching the video and reading accounts of this astounding altercation, I just have one question: Is Mr. Boucher on 4chan, Stormfront, or both?

Chicago man Billy Bucher, 23, was charged with three counts of misdemeanor battery after an altercation in a Starbucks that ended up on the street, police said.

On cellphone video of the altercation, you can hear a man yell, "Shut up, slave! Do not talk to me!" at an African-American man.

Boucher was charged for behavior that allegedly included:

  • Punching a random homeless man;
  • Spitting on a 30-year-old male and 34-year-old female;
  • Yelling "Your children are disposable vermin!" to one man;
  • And yelling "Get on all fours right now! Get on all fours! Do not walk off on two legs!" at another.

