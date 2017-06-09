Chicago Man Screams 'Slave' At Black Man, Punches Homeless Man

As John Belushi once said, "I hate Illinois Nazis."

After watching the video and reading accounts of this astounding altercation, I just have one question: Is Mr. Boucher on 4chan, Stormfront, or both?

Chicago man Billy Bucher, 23, was charged with three counts of misdemeanor battery after an altercation in a Starbucks that ended up on the street, police said.

On cellphone video of the altercation, you can hear a man yell, "Shut up, slave! Do not talk to me!" at an African-American man.

Boucher was charged for behavior that allegedly included: