Chicago Man Screams 'Slave' At Black Man, Punches Homeless Man
As John Belushi once said, "I hate Illinois Nazis."
After watching the video and reading accounts of this astounding altercation, I just have one question: Is Mr. Boucher on 4chan, Stormfront, or both?
Chicago man Billy Bucher, 23, was charged with three counts of misdemeanor battery after an altercation in a Starbucks that ended up on the street, police said.
On cellphone video of the altercation, you can hear a man yell, "Shut up, slave! Do not talk to me!" at an African-American man.
Boucher was charged for behavior that allegedly included:
- Punching a random homeless man;
- Spitting on a 30-year-old male and 34-year-old female;
- Yelling "Your children are disposable vermin!" to one man;
- And yelling "Get on all fours right now! Get on all fours! Do not walk off on two legs!" at another.
