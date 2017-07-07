C&L's Friday Night Drive In: Darktown Strutters

What happens when you mix Mack Sennett like slapstick, an all female black biker gang, some of the most over the top costuming a 70's film had to offer, a Col. Sanders look-a-like chicken and ribs tycoon who has invented a mysterious machine to make replicas of black leaders who will then be programmed to follow his evil schemes? How about the Dramatics lip syncing “What You See Is What You Get” while locked up in a jail cell located in the basement of a mansion thrown in for good measure?

You get a Friday night at the drive in with 1975's Darktown Strutters.