C&L's Friday Night Drive In: Darktown Strutters

By Dale Merrill
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

What happens when you mix Mack Sennett like slapstick, an all female black biker gang, some of the most over the top costuming a 70's film had to offer, a Col. Sanders look-a-like chicken and ribs tycoon who has invented a mysterious machine to make replicas of black leaders who will then be programmed to follow his evil schemes? How about the Dramatics lip syncing “What You See Is What You Get” while locked up in a jail cell located in the basement of a mansion thrown in for good measure?

You get a Friday night at the drive in with 1975's Darktown Strutters.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV