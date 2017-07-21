C&L's Friday Night Drive In: Girl Gang

A bottom of the barrel con man gets teenage girls to steal cars for him. How, by getting them hooked on drugs and having them recruit more unsuspecting teens to so he can do just the same.

Released in 1954, it's kind of surprising this even slipped passed the Hays Code. The film not only features exploitation film standard scenes like youth violence and drug use but takes the latter on to another level but not just hinting around use of heroin by pretty much showing a step by step instruction on how to prepare the drug and inject it. And not only once does it show that in the film but twice.

Sure, the production is low budget, the acting varies from really bad to trying much too hard and a lot of the "teens" in are probably pushing 30 in real life, but as a ridiculous period piece it does push the envelope on what American motion pictures were allowing to be shown at the time.