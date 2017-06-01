C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Birds

Ronnie Wood turns 70 years old today. Sure, we could talk about his time in the Faces and the Rolling Stones. We could also talk about how the stuff he did with the Jeff Beck Group or how he was in the Creation for a quick spell.

Instead though, let go back a little further. Back to the first recording he appeared on. The year was 1964. He was 17 years old and his R&B Beat Combo the Birds released their first single "You're On My Mind" for Decca records.

What are you listening to tonight?