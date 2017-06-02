C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Girlpool

I was riding around town with my oldest son in his car the other day and he put the new Girlpool CD in the player. I had heard of them but hadn't heard them yet.

"This is kinda cool" I told him. "It's like some pollination of laid back 1970's California Rock and the Cocteau Twins."

My son, being a guitar player, also mentioned that they had a thing for Rickenbacker 360's. Being a 360 owner myself (a 1984 with the Jet Glo finish if you need to know) I think he may have been making a subtle hint that I could lend him that guitar for a spell. He often does that. It still hasn't worked on me.

What are you listening to tonight?