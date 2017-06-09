C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Gloria Walker & The Chevelles

By Dale Merrill
It's been a handful of Friday's since I declared one funky. It's time to do that tonight.

Have your groove get all greasy courtesy of this 1968 jam from Gloria Walker and the Chevelles. Released on Detroit based label Flaming Arrow, Gloria's voice brings a bit of blues to a swing that that drives it all home but also doesn't hesitate to take a couple different turns along the way.

I'll be definitely be dropping the needle on this at the pizza and beer party I am spinning records at tomorrow night!

What are you listening to tonight?


