CNN Reporter Rips Spicer On Closed Press Briefings: 'It's Like Bad Reality Television!'

Jim Acosta's anger today is exactly why the media should take their power back and stop bowing and scraping to Sean Spicer. No matter what concessions networks make, no matter how they cater to the orange Twitler in the White House, they're not going to get what they want.

Today's White House briefing was an on-the-record briefing, but cameras were prohibited. They were also prohibited from broadcasting the audio on White House orders, leaving them to tweet and quote.

Honestly, they could send interns with a list of questions up there for that. No reason to waste their on-air talent's time on that. Instead send Acosta out for some investigative reporting and the like.

At any rate, Acosta was quite angry about today's terms. This was one of his tweets:

Make no mistake about what we are all witnessing. This is a WH that is stonewalling the news media. Hiding behind no camera/no audio gaggles — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 19, 2017

And this:

At off camera no audio briefing, Spicer took a question from a Russian reporter but not from CNN. #pravda — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 19, 2017

Just after, he went on CNN to discuss this with Brooke Baldwin, and he was no happier then.

I don't want to sound like I'm getting on my soapbox, but when Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary, pretty highly paid as a government official, comes in and says you can't record the video or audio from these briefings, that wouldn't be tolerated at city council meetings or a governor's press conference," Acosta groused.

"It's like bad reality television, is what it feels like now," he added.

After describing other times that Spicer has promised to follow up on questions and dropped the ball, Acosta angrily mused, "You know, if he can't come out and answer the questions and they're not going to do the audio, why even have the briefings?"

EXACTLY. Don't indulge them. Don't cover ridiculous press sprays like that dumb Dear Leader cabinet meeting last week. Take the positive coverage and attention away until Trump, Spicer, and the White House is accountable.