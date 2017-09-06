Corey Lewandowski, Of All People, Questions Comey's Manhood?

If you needed any proof that the White House has zero message coordination and is simply flailing in the wake of yesterday's Comey testimony....

...here you go.

Corey Lewandowski, of all people in the entire universe, is the Trump surrogate brought on the Today program to say this:

James Comey "gave his notes to a Columbia law professor because he wasn’t man enough to give the notes directly to the media."

MAN enough?

Didn't Trump wait until Comey was on the other side of the country to fire him? And then send his BODYGUARD to deliver the letter?

And Nicolle Wallace doesn't have time for Corey's BS either. Man enough? Have a plate of facts, Corey.

NICOLLE WALLACE: I worked for a president for seven years. I worked for a candidate for president. I met a Russian once in all those years. Everyone around Trump was breaking bread with Russians all the time. When it came time to testify to the meetings, they lied about the meetings, left them off the forms. And what Comey was referencing, we had reason to believe that Sessions wasn't going to make it because he hadn't been truthful about an interaction with a Russian. It's always Russia. It's not Mexicans or Canadians. Always Russia. MATT LAUER: Just for fun, Corey, has the president leaked anything? Have you seen him talk to a reporter on background? LEWANDOWSKI: What I know is the president is the most open president in the history of our country.

Okay, I take it back. The White House does have a strategy. It's to lie and lie and lie and lie and know that Andy Lack and Jeff Zucker will have Corey Lewandowski on again and again for "balance." Matt Lauer asking if Trump has leaked anything (to the Russians in the Oval Office about Israeli intelligence, for instance?) "just for fun" proves they all know it.

Media Fail once again.