Crisis At NBC: Even Alex Jones Wants His Interview Pulled?

As I wrote yesterday, things are bad for Megyn Kelly's Sunday night show on NBC. Last week she lost in the ratings to a 60 Minutes RERUN.

And attempting to save her show with the viral buzz caused by an Alex Jones interview on Father's Day isn't having the desired effect. JPMorgan Chase didn't just pull ads from Megyn's show, they pulled ads for on NBC and its local affiliates for the week.

And it appears that the suits at NBC are panicking, as they should. Page Six reports that the network is holding "crisis meetings" about Megyn's show.

Her contract with NBC is reportedly $17 million. A YEAR.

And of course, smelling an opportunity to make hay out of anything, Alex Jones has now attacked the interview as "misrepresenting his views on Sandy Hook" and also attacked NBC as an "MSM Zombie" that he doesn't need in order to get the "truth" out to his audience.

This is Alex Jones's "softened" stand on Sandy Hook:

"I had debates with both sides and I played Devil’s Advocate saying maybe none of it happened or it was all fake, just like they lie about WMDs in Iraq… But the other side of me believes those parents I’ve seen on TV and real mass shootings do happen, so it probably did happen.”

The network wants viral buzz with this guy because he's "controversial." There is no controversy about WMD's in Iraq or victims at Sandy Hook. Normal, sane people know what is true about those issues, and crazy people do not. "Sandy Hook probably did happen," Alex Jones? Bite me.

And Megyn Kelly's show should be cancelled.

Is that me making Alex Jones and Megyn Kelly into the victims? How can you tell, when it's always Aggrieved Victim week in right wing conspiracy "media"?