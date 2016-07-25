Dear Sean Spicer, Trump Just Called Russian Hacking Stories A 'Hoax'

During an early morning tweet storm, Donald Trump alleged all Russian interference and hacking stories are a 'Dem HOAX,' and if any of it happens to be true, just blame President Obama.

During Tuesday's press conference, Sean Spicer pretty much lied to the media when he said he had never talked to Trump to see if he believed our many intelligence agencies were correct or lying about Russia's interference in the 2016 election.

"I have not sat down and asked him about the specific reaction. I'd be glad to touch base with him and get back to you," Sean said.

I'd say Trump made it very clear how he feels about our intel community versus Russia. He's clearly picked a side, and it's not the United States. Sad!

...Why did Democratic National Committee turn down the DHS offer to protect against hacks (long prior to election). It's all a big Dem HOAX! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017

...Why did the DNC REFUSE to turn over its Server to the FBI, and still hasn't? It's all a big Dem scam and excuse for losing the election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017

And the Trump camp have a new talking point on the Russian investigations -- blame Obama.

By the way, if Russia was working so hard on the 2016 Election, it all took place during the Obama Admin. Why didn't they stop them? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017

The DNC responded to Trump's bogus claims: