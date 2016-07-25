Dear Sean Spicer, Trump Just Called Russian Hacking Stories A 'Hoax'
During an early morning tweet storm, Donald Trump alleged all Russian interference and hacking stories are a 'Dem HOAX,' and if any of it happens to be true, just blame President Obama.
During Tuesday's press conference, Sean Spicer pretty much lied to the media when he said he had never talked to Trump to see if he believed our many intelligence agencies were correct or lying about Russia's interference in the 2016 election.
"I have not sat down and asked him about the specific reaction. I'd be glad to touch base with him and get back to you," Sean said.
I'd say Trump made it very clear how he feels about our intel community versus Russia. He's clearly picked a side, and it's not the United States. Sad!
And the Trump camp have a new talking point on the Russian investigations -- blame Obama.
The DNC responded to Trump's bogus claims:
The DNC issued a statement shortly after the president tweeted, saying it has complied with the FBI's requests and provided the bureau with all of the information needed to make their assessment.“The DNC was contacted by [the Department of Homeland Security] months after the DNC worked closely with the FBI to remedy the intrusion. The DNC then provided DHS with detailed information about the intrusion," spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement.
“The intelligence community has no doubt that the Russians attacked the DNC in an effort to disrupt our election. The only person who disputes this is Donald Trump."
