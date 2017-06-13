Deputy AG Rosenstein Has Seen 'No Good Evidence To Fire Mueller'

Deputy AG Rosenstein testified today at the Senate Appropriations Justice, Science and Related Agencies subcommittee hearing that only the Attorney General or in this case, the acting Attorney General can fire special counsel Bob Mueller.

The Hill reported this exchange:

“Have you seen good cause for firing Mueller?” Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) asked Rosenstein. “I have not,” he replied.

Rosenstein also said, "You have my assurance that we are going to faithfully follow that regulation and Directer Mueller is going to have a full degree of independence that he needs to conduct that investigation appropriately."

All the bitching by Trump surrogates over the special counsel is as meaningless as the lies those same surrogates spread across our airwaves every day.