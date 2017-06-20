Dick Durbin: To Stop Healthcare Bill, 'The Magic Number Is Three'

On Morning Joe today, Steve Rattner talked to Senator Dick Durbin about what Democrats can try to stop the Republican health care bill.

"We've been showing some eloquent clips by people like Cory Booker about the health care bill and a lot of things going on in secret that people don't like," he said.

"At the end of the day, what can the Democrats really do to affect the outcome of this bill? The republicans are obviously trying to pass it through reconciliation without a single Democratic vote. For all the eloquent speeches, what can you do to either prevent this from being repealed and replaced, or to change the nature of the final bill?"

"Steve, the magic number is three," Durbin replied.

"Three Republican senators can stop what looks like an effort to push through and steamroll a bill that could change health care all across America. A bill that has not been read or seen by the members of the United States Senate."

Republican senators have been quoted as saying they're supporting the bill "because the phone have stopped ringing." Well, you know what to do.