Disgusting: 7 Navy Sailors Die At Sea In Japan Collision, 48 Hours Later Trump Is Still Useless

It has been almost 2 full days since the horrific crash off Japan between the US Navy Destroyer Fitzgerald and a merchant vessel. Directly after the crash, reports came out that there were 7 unaccounted sailors. Sadly, CNN reports that all 7 sailors were found dead in flooded berthing compartments. Absolutely horrific.

Has Trump, the "Commander in Chief" called the Navy Secretary or Ambassador of Japan?

Nope.

Why? Because he hasn't filled those positions. He did tweet, randomly, into the abyss.

No Secretary of the Navy

No Ambassador to Japan

Terrible accident in Sea of Japan

7 sailors missing



7 servicemen died

No Japan ambassador

Navy job still empty with nomination.

Rather than being the actual Commander-in-Chief, Trump was instead retweeting Sean Hannity and bragging about his ratings and whining about witch hunts.



The saddest, most useless person to ever occupy the White House is this loser. He's probably ranting at Melania at Camp David that all he wants is to golf and not work or deal with her or his last kid, whatever his name is. He doesn't care about the Navy, dead Americans or anyone in the military.