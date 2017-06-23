Donald Trump: James Comey Friendship With Bob Mueller: 'Is Very Bothersome'

Donald Trump told Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt that he's bothered by the friendship between former FBI Directer James Comey and special counsel Bob Mueller.

Trump has been avoiding the press for weeks, so to make believe he's not ducking the press, he called on his buddies at "Fox and Friends" to give him the soft ball treatment.

So, no questions that might point to either obstruction of justice or witness tampering, both of which Trump advertised and confessed to on Twitter. It's no wonder not a single DC lawyer will defend him. He's a deadbeat client who can't stop confessing via social media.

Trump: I have tapes



Mueller: I have a team of 13 lawyers who prosecuted Watergate, Enron & Mafia



Trump: I do not have tapes#ComeyTapes — PROUD RESISTER 👊 (@ProudResister) June 23, 2017

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt asked if Trump had taped conversations with James Comey and he said he didn't so Earhardt made believe it was a brilliant ploy on Donald's part to make sure Comey would testify to Congress honestly.

Fox News' Chris Wallace called Comey's testimony "very damaging" to Trump, so I doubt they got the result they were looking for.

Ainsley then asked if Robert Mueller should "recuse himself" from the special counsel because "he is good friends with James Comey, he's hired some attorneys that were from Hillary Clinton's foundation..."

Trump replied, "Well he’s very, very good friends with Comey, which is very bothersome - but, he's also - we're going to have to see."

He continued, "There has been no obstruction, there has been no collusion. There has been leaking by Comey, but there's been no collusion, no obstruction and virtually everyone agrees on that."

Trump agreed that the people Mueller hired are very suspect, but then praised the special counsel for being an honorable man.

Trump is dying to fire Mueller, it's seeping out from his pores.

Trump makes believe at the end of the interview that Mueller is a good guy, but if Mueller uncovers evidence of any malfeasance by Trump or his team, he'll been viciously vilified by this administration and their surrogates like no other has before him.

And that's saying a lot.

