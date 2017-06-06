Krauthammer Alarmed About Rumors Of Sessions Resignation: 'This Is Really Bad!'

All day long, rumors have swirled around a split between Trump and his Attorney General, Jefferson Beauregard Sessions, III, who is possibly the best thing that could ever happen to Trump and his woebegotten administration. As long as Sessions is in there, immigrants will be persecuted and Trump's racial attitudes will be reflected in how the law is carried out.

However, Sessions isn't exactly a miracle worker, and he's going to look out for Number One, first and foremost. This is why he recused himself from the Russia investigation, which is the source of Trump's anger, according to reports.

Now that anger is going both ways, with Sessions threatening offering to resign, according to an ABC News report.

It's almost as though Trump was counting on Sessions to shield him from the Russia investigation. Now that Sessions is out of it entirely, Trump is angry and sees no more use for him.

Fox News begs to differ. The Very Serious Voice of Fox News, Charles Krauthammer, warns that firing Jefferson Beauregard Sessions, III would be the very worst thing Trump could do.

"If you get rid of him then nobody is safe and you have an intrinsically highly unstable reflecting instability inside the president's head," Krauthammer worried.

He went on to warn, "This is really bad."